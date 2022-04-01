30 Shots April - Grand Old Lady 1

Shot from 5 Mile Bridge down the River Witham capturing the Grand Old Lady of Lincoln Cathedral which is my chosen subject for this year’s 30 Shot April.



This was taken during a very cold hour stood on the bridge at 5 Mile Point in Fiskerton with Carole this evening hoping for a decent sunset.



