30 Shots April - Grand Old Lady 1 by phil_sandford
Photo 2050

30 Shots April - Grand Old Lady 1

Shot from 5 Mile Bridge down the River Witham capturing the Grand Old Lady of Lincoln Cathedral which is my chosen subject for this year’s 30 Shot April.

This was taken during a very cold hour stood on the bridge at 5 Mile Point in Fiskerton with Carole this evening hoping for a decent sunset.

1st April 2022

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6
561% complete

Photo Details

Richard Brown
Love the underexposed look with the golden tones. Easy fav!
April 1st, 2022  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
April 1st, 2022  
