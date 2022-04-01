Sign up
Photo 2050
30 Shots April - Grand Old Lady 1
Shot from 5 Mile Bridge down the River Witham capturing the Grand Old Lady of Lincoln Cathedral which is my chosen subject for this year’s 30 Shot April.
This was taken during a very cold hour stood on the bridge at 5 Mile Point in Fiskerton with Carole this evening hoping for a decent sunset.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
2
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Photo Details
Tags
canon
,
old-lady
,
lincoln-cathedral
,
30-shots2022
Richard Brown
ace
Love the underexposed look with the golden tones. Easy fav!
April 1st, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 1st, 2022
