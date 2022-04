30 Shots April - Grand Old Lady 2

We moved to Lincolnshire from Cyprus in 1998, by then scaffolding had been up covering the entrance to Lincoln Cathedral for 13 years. The scaffolding was finally removed last month after 36 years of restoration work was finally completed and today is the first time we have ever seen the front facade of the Cathedral scaffolding free. Thought you’d all like to see it too.



