30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 17

Won't be popping out today, we have Fiona joining us for Sunday roast, then it'll be our traditional Easter Egg Hunt in the garden for the mini-terrorists this afternoon and then we'll take them all home (Monday will be a day of recovery).



A shot of the Cathedral, taken from the Castle walls leading up to the Victorian 'Observatory Tower' for today's photograph for the 30 day challenge.



