30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 19

With the cost of diesel and petrol at the moment, actually driving to Lincoln each day to take a photograph would be prohibitive, so I hope you forgive the fact that I'm visiting once a week and getting shots for the coming week.



Took this view from Lincoln Castle battlements across the rooftops; it clearly demonstrates the enormous size of the cathedral and how it totally dominates the skyline sat on top of the Lincoln ridge (the prehistoric ice age ridge that runs the length of Lincolnshire, North to South cut by a glacia all those years ago (lincoln is in a natural 'bowl' of the ridge)). The cathdedral is visible all around the city for many miles.



Thank you for you engagement on yesterday's offering - very much appreciated