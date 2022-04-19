Previous
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 19 by phil_sandford
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 19

With the cost of diesel and petrol at the moment, actually driving to Lincoln each day to take a photograph would be prohibitive, so I hope you forgive the fact that I'm visiting once a week and getting shots for the coming week.

Took this view from Lincoln Castle battlements across the rooftops; it clearly demonstrates the enormous size of the cathedral and how it totally dominates the skyline sat on top of the Lincoln ridge (the prehistoric ice age ridge that runs the length of Lincolnshire, North to South cut by a glacia all those years ago (lincoln is in a natural 'bowl' of the ridge)). The cathdedral is visible all around the city for many miles.

19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Phil Sandford

moni kozi ace
Well, we'll have to hold a public debate if that is acceptable... I guess the quality of the photos will tilt heavily to your advantage... :D :D :D
April 19th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
It is stunning and to think of the construction equipment they did not have and it is still standing and solid as can be.
April 19th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
@monikozi Thank you 😜😜
April 19th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
I am enjoying your shots of Lincoln Cathedral without necessarily commenting on them all.
April 19th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
@louannwarren It's simply mind blowing to think that the building commenced in 1072, almost 950 years ago; many of the buildings we put up today don't last 100 years, let alone 900
April 19th, 2022  
Annie D ace
fabulous view
April 19th, 2022  
