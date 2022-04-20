30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 20

A different perspective today, taken inside the Cathedral.



There are 3 small chapels in the Cathedral, one for each of the services, Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and Army. Given Lincolnshire was known as Bomber County during the Second World War, and today is known as RAF Lincolnshire, the RAF chapel is understandably the largest, but the Army chapel holds the most interest for me given the 24 years I served. This small wooden carving of a soldier from the Napoleonic Wars is at the entrance to the Army chapel and its intricate carving and colours is quite superb. (Must admit, he'd get a right rollicking from his SNCOs given the barrel of his rifle/musket is sticking into the ground)



The Chapel holds a number of marble plaques, engraved with the fallen of the Lincolnshire Regiments from campaigns as far back as the early 1800s and high up in the rafters there are blackened, tattered, shot damaged and in some cases, rotting 'colours' (flags) that countless regiments have obviously carried into battle.



Thank you for your comments, favs and views on yesterday's submission and I hope you'll forgive today's shot not actually being of the Cathedral.