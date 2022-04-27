Previous
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 27 by phil_sandford
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 27

What a day. Good solid 10 hours sat in front of laptop with back to back meetings (Carole said I’d done lots of talking today); actually woke up today at 5am thinking of something, had it done and dusted in PowerPoint by 9:30am and briefed to the Commander and agreed. I really do need to get out more.

Still hoping to get out to Washingborough to get some shots across the Lincoln ridge to capture a different side of the Cathedral, but it isn’t going to be tonight.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
568% complete

Jacqueline ace
Beautiful pov and capture!
