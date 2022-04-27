30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 27

What a day. Good solid 10 hours sat in front of laptop with back to back meetings (Carole said I’d done lots of talking today); actually woke up today at 5am thinking of something, had it done and dusted in PowerPoint by 9:30am and briefed to the Commander and agreed. I really do need to get out more.



Still hoping to get out to Washingborough to get some shots across the Lincoln ridge to capture a different side of the Cathedral, but it isn’t going to be tonight.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.