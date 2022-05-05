Sign up
Photo 2084
Tulips
Border of purple Tulips at Gunby Hall from the weekend; we loved how in this swathe of purple were 2 white and 1 red also included (no doubt in error)
Thank you for your engagment with yesterday's offering.
5th May 2022
5th May 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Photo Details
Tags
canon
,
formal
,
tulips
,
outdoor
,
gunby-hall
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous colour
May 6th, 2022
