Tulips by phil_sandford
Tulips

Border of purple Tulips at Gunby Hall from the weekend; we loved how in this swathe of purple were 2 white and 1 red also included (no doubt in error)

5th May 2022 5th May 22

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous colour
