Top Table

As many of you who have followed me for a while know that I’m a huge fan of Leicester Tigers Rugby club and will also know that we have been pretty poor in the last five years or so. Regime change, changes in the coaching team and a few tweaks of the playing squad Have put Tigers back in the mix for trophies.



This afternoon we had the honour of hosting Leinster; an Irish side rich with international talent. Tigers were undoubtedly the underdogs but it was just good to be dining at the top table of European club rugby again.



A very poor first half saw from Tigers saw them going in at half time 20 - 0 down; you don’t give a side as good as Leinster that kind of head start and expect to win; final score was Leicester Tigers 14 Leinster 23 (so we won the second half).



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.