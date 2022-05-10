Alliums

Have only had Alliums in the garden for around 3 or 4 years, ever since we first saw them at the Japanese garden just outside Newark. Over that time I’ve bought new bulbs each Autumn to increase the yield, and now have quite a few of a number of different varieties. Their skeletons after they have finished flowering make superb subjects also.



Carole and I were in the garden at the same time, so a duplication of photographs today could very well occur as we agreed to just post what we wanted.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.