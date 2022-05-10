Previous
Alliums by phil_sandford
Photo 2089

Alliums

Have only had Alliums in the garden for around 3 or 4 years, ever since we first saw them at the Japanese garden just outside Newark. Over that time I’ve bought new bulbs each Autumn to increase the yield, and now have quite a few of a number of different varieties. Their skeletons after they have finished flowering make superb subjects also.

Carole and I were in the garden at the same time, so a duplication of photographs today could very well occur as we agreed to just post what we wanted.

10th May 2022 10th May 22

Phil Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done on being amicable over your postings ! Lovely shot , focus dof and bokeh ! fav
May 10th, 2022  
carol white ace
A lovely capture,mine are coming into bud,too.Fav☺️
May 10th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 10th, 2022  
