Previous
Next
Things You Find in The Loft by phil_sandford
Photo 2090

Things You Find in The Loft

I’m having a loft ladder fitted; it includes a bigger hatchway and boarding; 17 years ago when we first moved here, I did some rough DIY boarding and have over last 24 hours removed contents of the loft and the boarding I’d fitted.

The last 17 years has also seen me standing on tip toe on top of a small step ladder hauling myself up into the loft, and repeating the process to get down. I haven’t fallen yet, but it is increasingly harder to do, so it’s only a matter of time - hence a proper loft ladder. .

At the back of the loft was a cardboard box of stuff; we think it had been there since August 2005 and contained no end of treasures, including a varied selection of photos some of which I’ve captured here. Included are 2 photographs of a 19 year old me (plus one of me a lot younger with hair) and a 19 year old Carole.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
572% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice photos
May 11th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Great collage of your memories
May 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise