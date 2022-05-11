Things You Find in The Loft

I’m having a loft ladder fitted; it includes a bigger hatchway and boarding; 17 years ago when we first moved here, I did some rough DIY boarding and have over last 24 hours removed contents of the loft and the boarding I’d fitted.



The last 17 years has also seen me standing on tip toe on top of a small step ladder hauling myself up into the loft, and repeating the process to get down. I haven’t fallen yet, but it is increasingly harder to do, so it’s only a matter of time - hence a proper loft ladder. .



At the back of the loft was a cardboard box of stuff; we think it had been there since August 2005 and contained no end of treasures, including a varied selection of photos some of which I’ve captured here. Included are 2 photographs of a 19 year old me (plus one of me a lot younger with hair) and a 19 year old Carole.



