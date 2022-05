Neighbours

Carole chatting with Steve ‘Ned’ Kelly who lived in the same block of flats as us back in 1986 when we first arrived in Berlin. Ned and his wife Anne, made us very welcome when we first arrived, looked after Carole during an incredibly difficult 1st year personally. Ned left Berlin, and the Army, in around 1988 and this is the first ever time he’s attended the reunion and the first time we’ve seen him in 34 years.



It was good to catch up with him as if we last met yesterday.