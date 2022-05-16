Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2095
Like a Professional
Carole with her new toy yesterday at the Bomber Command Centre.
Lovely lazy day today, did house whilst Carole collected her 91 year old Aunt who is over from Australia and we’re hosting for the week.
Supposedly back to work tomorrow, contract inbound (apparently) - we shall see.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2602
photos
177
followers
209
following
573% complete
View this month »
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
Latest from all albums
2090
2091
447
2092
2093
448
2094
2095
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
15th May 2022 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toy
,
canon
,
outdoor
,
er-indoors
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close