Like a Professional by phil_sandford
Photo 2095

Like a Professional

Carole with her new toy yesterday at the Bomber Command Centre.

Lovely lazy day today, did house whilst Carole collected her 91 year old Aunt who is over from Australia and we’re hosting for the week.

Supposedly back to work tomorrow, contract inbound (apparently) - we shall see.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
16th May 2022 16th May 22

