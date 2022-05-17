Previous
Laburnum by phil_sandford
Laburnum

The Laburnum in the front garden is now fully in flower; after its topping last year, I think it's a gorgeous shape now.

Back to work today, another contract, catching up on the last 4 days ……..

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Phil Sandford

Jacqueline ace
This looks beautiful!
May 17th, 2022  
carol white ace
Beautiful blossom
May 17th, 2022  
