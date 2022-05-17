Sign up
Photo 2096
Laburnum
The Laburnum in the front garden is now fully in flower; after its topping last year, I think it's a gorgeous shape now.
Back to work today, another contract, catching up on the last 4 days ……..
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Tags
iphone
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
laburnum
Jacqueline
ace
This looks beautiful!
May 17th, 2022
carol white
ace
Beautiful blossom
May 17th, 2022
