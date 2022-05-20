Previous
Next
Came Home To This by phil_sandford
Photo 2099

Came Home To This

The first of the garden Poppies in bloom; size of dinner plates.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
575% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Ha ha snap!
May 20th, 2022  
Granny7(Denise) ace
I love poppies
May 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise