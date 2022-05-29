Sign up
Photo 2108
About to Pop
I seem to be posting a day behind for some reason. The Poppies in the garden are now beginning to bloom; this one isn't far from bursting into colour.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering. Much appreciated.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Renee Salamon
ace
Such a beautiful capture
May 30th, 2022
Annie D
ace
Gorgeous popping 🥰
May 30th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous !
May 30th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Heheee... looks like a cheeky tongue out :D
May 30th, 2022
Babs
ace
Beautiful
May 30th, 2022
