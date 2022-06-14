Sign up
Photo 2124
Field of Red
There are poppy fields and there are poppy fields and then there is this !!!!
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
5
5
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 6
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
14th June 2022 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
poppy
,
cornwall
Merrelyn
ace
Wow, what a gorgeous field and locationI love the composition and the combination of the blue and red is beautiful.
June 14th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Whoa! This is fantastic!
June 14th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, this is gorgeous.
June 14th, 2022
Newbank Lass
wow
June 14th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh this is utterly stunning, what a beautiful shot and scene!
June 14th, 2022
