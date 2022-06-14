Previous
Field of Red by phil_sandford
Photo 2124

Field of Red

There are poppy fields and there are poppy fields and then there is this !!!!

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Phil Sandford

ace
Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
Wow, what a gorgeous field and locationI love the composition and the combination of the blue and red is beautiful.
June 14th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Whoa! This is fantastic!
June 14th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, this is gorgeous.
June 14th, 2022  
Newbank Lass
wow
June 14th, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh this is utterly stunning, what a beautiful shot and scene!
June 14th, 2022  
