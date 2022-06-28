Previous
Next
Sunflower by phil_sandford
Photo 2138

Sunflower

A purchased Sunflower as the ones I sowed a month or so ago are far from flowering.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
585% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful
June 28th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Bought or grown, still beautiful.
June 28th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
It’s lovely - as it happens I bought some too for my birthday. They are such a great to look at.
June 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise