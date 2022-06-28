Sign up
Photo 2138
Sunflower
A purchased Sunflower as the ones I sowed a month or so ago are far from flowering.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
3
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2664
photos
173
followers
208
following
585% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
28th June 2022 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
canon
,
sunflower
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful
June 28th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Bought or grown, still beautiful.
June 28th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
It’s lovely - as it happens I bought some too for my birthday. They are such a great to look at.
June 28th, 2022
