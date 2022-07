Pie Face

Today I said farewell to an Army colleague with many many of my kind in attendance. Gavin Muir was larger than life and one of the world’s good guys. I spent 3 months on my Supervisor’s course 30 years ago with him and last caught up with him at the annual reunion on 14 May; 12 days later he sadly suddenly passed.



RIP my friend.



Stay safe all, enjoy life, it’s not a rehearsal.