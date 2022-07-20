Sign up
Photo 2160
Merlin Exhaust
I imagine the heat out of this Spitfire exhaust is akin to Lincolnshire on Tuesday
Entire day with client down in south west and a few beers and a curry in the evening followed by a far cooler night’s sleep.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Tags
canon
,
merlin
,
filler
,
rolls-royce
Maggiemae
ace
You just might be right! I do feel a curry is taking it too far - I would prefer an iced blackcurrant drink?
July 21st, 2022
