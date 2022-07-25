Sign up
Photo 2165
Last Legs
I think Carole brought these into the house for her project early last week and they’ve been in a vase on the kitchen windowsill ever since, slowly passing away.
Hi-Key hides a multitude of sins ……..
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
25th July 2022 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
indoor
,
still-life
,
hi-key
,
agapanthus
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇦🕊☮️
ace
Still pretty. Nicely composed.
July 25th, 2022
