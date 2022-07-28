Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2168
Boys Outing
Another day that ran away with me, so I’m afraid another filler. Conor and I went out together earlier this month and he was very pleased to be sat in the front seat next to Granddad.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2703
photos
173
followers
171
following
593% complete
View this month »
2161
2162
2163
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
Latest from all albums
2162
2163
471
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 6
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
car
,
grandson
,
selfie
Kathy A
ace
Love his cheeky smile
July 29th, 2022
Carole G
ace
I know how that feels! What a great selfie, Conor looks so thrilled to be in the big boy's chair. Lovely filler
July 29th, 2022
Babs
ace
I bet he feels so grown up sitting in the front seat.
July 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close