Boys Outing by phil_sandford
Boys Outing

Another day that ran away with me, so I’m afraid another filler. Conor and I went out together earlier this month and he was very pleased to be sat in the front seat next to Granddad.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Phil Sandford

Kathy A ace
Love his cheeky smile
July 29th, 2022  
Carole G ace
I know how that feels! What a great selfie, Conor looks so thrilled to be in the big boy's chair. Lovely filler
July 29th, 2022  
Babs ace
I bet he feels so grown up sitting in the front seat.
July 29th, 2022  
