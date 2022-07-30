Previous
Next
I Made A Pie by phil_sandford
Photo 2170

I Made A Pie

For the first time in my life. It’s a Steak & Mushroom Pie and it tasted better than the photograph of it.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
594% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise