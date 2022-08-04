Sign up
Photo 2175
Dahlia
Another day that got away. Have refreshed the dahlias in the vase this morning.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
7
1
Years 1 to 6
5th August 2022 7:39am
canon
dahlia
