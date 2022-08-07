Sign up
Photo 2178
Blades
Yesterday, along with the display from the BBMF, we were privileged to see a display from the world famous aerobatic formation display team, The Blades.
Flying the German made Extra 300 which can has a maximum G Force level of plus and minus 10G.
Made up of predominantly ex Red Arrow RAF pilots, the display is a slower, calmer, closer version of what you see the Reds perform.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
Phil Sandford
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
blades
,
aerobatics
,
exta-300
Kim
Great shot
August 7th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous shot
August 7th, 2022
