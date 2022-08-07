Blades

Yesterday, along with the display from the BBMF, we were privileged to see a display from the world famous aerobatic formation display team, The Blades.



Flying the German made Extra 300 which can has a maximum G Force level of plus and minus 10G.



Made up of predominantly ex Red Arrow RAF pilots, the display is a slower, calmer, closer version of what you see the Reds perform.



