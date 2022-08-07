Previous
Blades by phil_sandford
Blades

Yesterday, along with the display from the BBMF, we were privileged to see a display from the world famous aerobatic formation display team, The Blades.

Flying the German made Extra 300 which can has a maximum G Force level of plus and minus 10G.

Made up of predominantly ex Red Arrow RAF pilots, the display is a slower, calmer, closer version of what you see the Reds perform.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.

7th August 2022

Phil Sandford

Kim
Great shot
August 7th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Fabulous shot
August 7th, 2022  
