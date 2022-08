Can You Hear It ??

They say you cannot 'hear a photograph.' I totally disagree when the photograph is of 6 Rolls Royce Merlin Engines is full power overhead installed in 1 x Supermarine Spitfire, 1 x Hawker Hurricane and 1 x Avro Lancaster.



No apology for posting another shot from the BBMF display last weekend - took over 900 photographs.



Thanks for dropping by