Lincoln Cathedral by phil_sandford
Lincoln Cathedral

……..from around 40 metres

(Before anybody asks, I have passed the CAA exam, have a valid Operator ID and Flying ID, the flight was cleared via NOTAM, the Red Arrows had arrived home around 3 hours previously and were safely tucked up in bed, the flight was cleared via the Drone Assist App and the DJI App (that controls the actual drone)

Yup, that’s some of the quite understandable boxes you have to ‘tick’ to take this type of shot (and I still felt as if I shouldn’t be doing it)

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Phil Sandford

Carole Sandford ace
You are doing well. You’ve produced some good first shots!
August 11th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 11th, 2022  
