Bull Mastiff

Carole and I were invited to a wedding reception of friends who had married earlier this month in Las Vegas and were asked if we could ‘just take photos of folk?” For reasons beyond our control Carole had to stay at home and I went on my own and did the honours.



John and Debbie have two Bull Mastiffs, mother and daughter, who are not too friendly with each other; with ‘hoomans’ they’re fine, it’s just each other they don’t like.



The cake was in the front room and whilst I was photographing that, just before the cutting, the mother happily posed for me.



