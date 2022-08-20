Previous
Next
Bull Mastiff by phil_sandford
Photo 2191

Bull Mastiff

Carole and I were invited to a wedding reception of friends who had married earlier this month in Las Vegas and were asked if we could ‘just take photos of folk?” For reasons beyond our control Carole had to stay at home and I went on my own and did the honours.

John and Debbie have two Bull Mastiffs, mother and daughter, who are not too friendly with each other; with ‘hoomans’ they’re fine, it’s just each other they don’t like.

The cake was in the front room and whilst I was photographing that, just before the cutting, the mother happily posed for me.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
600% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
oh that face - cracked me up
August 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise