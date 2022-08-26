Sign up
Photo 2197
Premiership Trophy
And me.
Called in at Leicester Tigers for the pre-season friendly with Newcastle Falcons. Managed to get a photograph with the Premiership Trophy
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
iphone
,
rugby
,
leicester-tigers
,
premiership-trophy
Mave
Wow!
August 27th, 2022
