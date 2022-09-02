Previous
Next
SOOC 2 - Pine Cones by phil_sandford
Photo 2204

SOOC 2 - Pine Cones

2nd photo of the nifty fifty, straight out of camera challenge. Setting this up in the camera on manual to get what I wanted was enjoyable.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
603% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise