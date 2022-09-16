Sign up
Photo 2218
SOOC 16 - Kings Cross
The ceiling at Kings Cross railway station in London
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
canon
,
50mm
,
nf-sooc-2022
