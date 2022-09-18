Previous
SOOC 18 - Rievaulx Abbey by phil_sandford
Photo 2220

SOOC 18 - Rievaulx Abbey

Another of what seems to be a plethora of sacked Abbeys that litter North Yorkshire. I actually think this beats Fountains for the ruins, not so much the grounds (or access)
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Casablanca ace
Aye me, I have a photo of me and the Old Salty Seadog here when we were courting about a zillion years ago. Must return one day. Nice to see this photo.
September 18th, 2022  
