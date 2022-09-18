Sign up
Photo 2220
SOOC 18 - Rievaulx Abbey
Another of what seems to be a plethora of sacked Abbeys that litter North Yorkshire. I actually think this beats Fountains for the ruins, not so much the grounds (or access)
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Taken
17th September 2022 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
50mm
,
outdoor
,
nf-sooc-2022
,
notth-yorkshire
,
rievaulx-abbey
Casablanca
ace
Aye me, I have a photo of me and the Old Salty Seadog here when we were courting about a zillion years ago. Must return one day. Nice to see this photo.
September 18th, 2022
