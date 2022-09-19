SOOC 19 - King & Queen

Bridges and footpaths,

The hours in The Queue,

The heat and the cold,

In respect, of course.



Princes, Princesses,

Ladies and Lords,

Soldiers and nurses,

And civilians, of course.



Bandsmen and pipers,

The old and the young,

The seated and standing,

At church, on concourse.



Reverse Arms, Salute,

Coffin on shoulders,

Slow March and then Halt,

Whispered, of course.



Tap, tap, change guard,

Vigil and silence,

Sceptre and Orb

A Crown, of course.



Church organ with choir,

Congregation in the streets,

Gun carriage and hearse,

By hand and by horse.



Medals and flowers,

In black and in colours,

Quiet and tearful,

The hush and applause.



Bouquets and the prayers,

The miles of goodbyes,

By night and by day,

Elizabeth, of course



(C) David Hoyland

19/9/2022