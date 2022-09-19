Sign up
Photo 2221
SOOC 19 - King & Queen
Bridges and footpaths,
The hours in The Queue,
The heat and the cold,
In respect, of course.
Princes, Princesses,
Ladies and Lords,
Soldiers and nurses,
And civilians, of course.
Bandsmen and pipers,
The old and the young,
The seated and standing,
At church, on concourse.
Reverse Arms, Salute,
Coffin on shoulders,
Slow March and then Halt,
Whispered, of course.
Tap, tap, change guard,
Vigil and silence,
Sceptre and Orb
A Crown, of course.
Church organ with choir,
Congregation in the streets,
Gun carriage and hearse,
By hand and by horse.
Medals and flowers,
In black and in colours,
Quiet and tearful,
The hush and applause.
Bouquets and the prayers,
The miles of goodbyes,
By night and by day,
Elizabeth, of course
(C) David Hoyland
19/9/2022
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
Tags
canon
,
chess
,
nf-sooc-2022
,
king-and-queen
Casablanca
ace
Choice image ❤️ I can still hear that tap tap…..
September 19th, 2022
Hazel
ace
I like your take on this, Phil, image and poem. Thanks for sharing.
September 19th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Oh and I thought you had made it up yourself Phil! Unusual image
September 19th, 2022
