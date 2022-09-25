Previous
Next
SOOC 25 - Dahlia by phil_sandford
Photo 2227

SOOC 25 - Dahlia

Our Dahlias are still flowering and providing subjects for us to both use.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
610% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise