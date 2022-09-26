Previous
SOOC 26 - Lladro by phil_sandford
Photo 2228

SOOC 26 - Lladro

One of Carole’s Lladro Ballerinas providing today’s subject. (If I could post edit, I’d increase the whites as it’s a tad grey despite upping white balance in Camera)

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Phil Sandford

Casablanca ace
I agree, pushing the whites up would bring it to life in a different way. Pretty little statue
September 26th, 2022  
