Photo 2233
Colour
After a month of 50mm black and white photographs a splash of colour, from my still flowering dahlias, is a refreshing change.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
4
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2804
photos
169
followers
168
following
611% complete
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
75
2232
2233
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 7
Taken
1st October 2022 3:15pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
canon
,
colour
,
dahlias
Hazel
ace
A great shot of your very beautiful dahlias which reminds me of my dad growing them in our garden when I was a child. I've probably said that before!! (I might have cropped the space at the top but it's a lovely shot anyway....)
October 1st, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
@quietpurplehaze
You’re quite right Hazel, it didn’t cross my mind to drop that space at the top having done SOOC all month. Silly mistake.
October 1st, 2022
Hazel
ace
@phil_sandford
Oh yes, Phil, sorry I forgot you just had a month of SOOC conditioning! (I think you can easily do it still...)
October 1st, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I could do it and replace the pic, but not going to. It would make your comment, which was perfectly valid, look misplaced, i’ll try to remember for tomorrow that I can tinker (I mean edit) 😜
October 1st, 2022
