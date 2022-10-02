Previous
Rowan Berries by phil_sandford
Photo 2234

Rowan Berries

The Rowan’s a in full berry at the moment, yet to see any birds on them, which usually provides an opportunity for the camera.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
2nd October 2022

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Phil Sandford
