Photo 2236
Sunflower
Just a filler after a long day fighting IT systems
Thanks for your interaction on yesterday's offering
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2807
photos
169
followers
168
following
Tags
canon
,
sunflower
,
outdoor
,
north-yorkshire
