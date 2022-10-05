Sign up
Photo 2237
Backlit Autumnal Leaves
Leaves turning to autumnal brown lit by the rising sun
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
1
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2810
photos
169
followers
168
following
613% complete
View this month »
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
7th October 2022 8:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
lincoln
,
autum
,
hartsholme-park
Casablanca
ace
Super shot, I am a sucker for this kind of image! Lovely light on the leaves and a most enjoyable soft background
October 7th, 2022
