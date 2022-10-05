Previous
Next
Backlit Autumnal Leaves by phil_sandford
Photo 2237

Backlit Autumnal Leaves

Leaves turning to autumnal brown lit by the rising sun
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
613% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Super shot, I am a sucker for this kind of image! Lovely light on the leaves and a most enjoyable soft background
October 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise