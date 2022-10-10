Previous
Cathedral by phil_sandford
Cathedral

Lincoln Cathedral shot across the city from the International Bomber Command Centre with my 600mm telephoto lens (far better than the 50mm attempt of last month)

10th October 2022

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
