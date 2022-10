Hartsholme Squirrel

Stroll around Hartsholme Park this afternoon hoping to catch the Kingfishers; saw them screaming up the river loads of time but sadly not perched; we had to make do with a White Tailed Eagle, Grey Wagtail, Robin, Swan, Geese and the ever-reliable Hartsholm Grey Squirrels. This one was helping itself to seed from a tree stump and quite happy to pose for me.



