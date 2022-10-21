Best I Could Get

I have a set number of day I can work in the financial year, so took Friday of. Was working down in Bath and stayed with friends on the Thursday night down in Dorset planning on capturing the Autumnal colours on my day off and trip home.



The weather Friday morning was Biblical. I got back to where I'd left my car, got seen and pinged for a quick chat, grabbed a quick breakfast and left the site. The rain was coming down in cats and dogs, so decided not to head back south to Stourhead (my friends had been last weekend and said the colours hadn't come out yet). I headed north, towards home and dropped in on Westonbirt Aboretum. Still absolutely hammering down, in stair rods, I pulled into what was an almost empty car park to be met with the words;



"Have you booked?"

"No sorry, didn't know I had to."

"You have to obviously book at this time of year."

"Given most folk will cancel in this weather, can I park and pay on door please and give you more income?"

"No sir, you have to leave" said the jobsworth.



So I left, stopping on the road out to grab this photograph.



As I headed north, I did look at dropping into Bilsbury, Moreton-on-the-Marsh but the weather didn't abate.



In the end, battered by weather, roadworks, traffic accidents and it being a Friday, it took my nigh on seven hours to do 200 miles.



