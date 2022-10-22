Sign up
Photo 2254
Wedding Photographer
Carole, as she promised, did the photographs for an ex-colleague's wedding - thankfully after the weather of yesterday, the sun was shining.
Carole got there early to photograph the bride getting ready; I turned up an hour or so later to catch the groom and managed to catch Carole doing her stuff.
It was a lovely day, some 1300 photographs now uploaded to 3 x Hard Disk Drives and ready for Carole to upload to Lightroom and process ready to give to Karen and Brian.
It's still not something I'd like to do for a living
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
0
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
22nd October 2022 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
stress
,
wedding
,
outdoor
