Wedding Photographer by phil_sandford
Photo 2254

Wedding Photographer

Carole, as she promised, did the photographs for an ex-colleague's wedding - thankfully after the weather of yesterday, the sun was shining.

Carole got there early to photograph the bride getting ready; I turned up an hour or so later to catch the groom and managed to catch Carole doing her stuff.

It was a lovely day, some 1300 photographs now uploaded to 3 x Hard Disk Drives and ready for Carole to upload to Lightroom and process ready to give to Karen and Brian.

It's still not something I'd like to do for a living
22nd October 2022

Phil Sandford

