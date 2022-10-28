Previous
Fairy Dell by phil_sandford
Photo 2260

Fairy Dell

The UK has been very mild and damp of late, perfect conditions for mushrooms to thrive

Remember, as the great Terry Pratchett said, "all mushrooms are edible, some only once!"

Thanks for dropping by
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Phil Sandford

phil_sandford
Phil Sandford
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot - great focus, dof, bokeh, and I love that TP quote!! fav
October 29th, 2022  
Bill ace
Great shot. Love the black background and your depth of field.
October 29th, 2022  
