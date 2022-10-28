Sign up
Photo 2260
Fairy Dell
The UK has been very mild and damp of late, perfect conditions for mushrooms to thrive
Remember, as the great Terry Pratchett said, "all mushrooms are edible, some only once!"
Thanks for dropping by
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2839
photos
171
followers
169
following
2253
2254
2255
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
2254
2255
2256
2257
2258
2259
504
2260
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
28th October 2022 2:03pm
Tags
mushrooms
,
canon
,
outdoor
,
lincolnshire
,
terry-pratchett
,
willingham-woods
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot - great focus, dof, bokeh, and I love that TP quote!! fav
October 29th, 2022
Bill
ace
Great shot. Love the black background and your depth of field.
October 29th, 2022
