Opposites

If I'd taken this on AI it would be grey all over.



Played with wine glasses and water to get refraction, didn't work. Couldn't get the camera to focus automatically and when I took it on manual focus, when I got it on the laptop it wasn't in focus. I'd shot this, of the 2 cards before adding the glass and decided to just go with it



