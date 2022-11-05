Previous
One Week Only - Minimal by phil_sandford
Photo 2268

One Week Only - Minimal

Now reposted on my account and not Carole's

Had annual Flu jab this morning, took opportunity to have breakfast out, now ensconced on the sofa for an afternoon of rugby.

Trusty chess set as a prop for today's OWO topic of 'minimal.'

Thank you for your lovely interaction with yesterday's mushroom
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
