Photo 2268
One Week Only - Minimal
Now reposted on my account and not Carole's
Had annual Flu jab this morning, took opportunity to have breakfast out, now ensconced on the sofa for an afternoon of rugby.
Trusty chess set as a prop for today's OWO topic of 'minimal.'
Thank you for your lovely interaction with yesterday's mushroom
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
0
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2848
photos
170
followers
171
following
621% complete
Views
5
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
5th November 2022 1:53pm
Tags
studio
,
canon
,
chess
,
minimal
,
owo-5
,
flu-jab
