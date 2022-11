Bubbles

So, the word is Bubbles; into the garage to check the grandkids bubble machines, all empty and the bottle of bubbles empty also. Quick trip into Tesco, find fresh bubble mixture (within an array of Christmas Lego and other gifts) and home. Dark. Wait until the morning. Today, in the cold, two sixty year olds, in the garden, setting up 4 bubble machines, after replacing batteries running around the garden trying to capture the damn things. Thankfully our garden is not overlooked ...........



This, out of around 40 photographs, was the best