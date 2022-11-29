Sign up
Photo 2292
Sparkle
Very similar to Carole's, but I've added a string of coloured led lights to the white ones that she used. It'll do for today's word
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
iphone
,
sparkle
,
nov22words
Diana
ace
Wonderful colourful sparkles!
November 30th, 2022
