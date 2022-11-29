Previous
Next
Sparkle by phil_sandford
Photo 2292

Sparkle

Very similar to Carole's, but I've added a string of coloured led lights to the white ones that she used. It'll do for today's word
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
627% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful colourful sparkles!
November 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise