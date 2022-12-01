Sign up
Photo 2294
Not Today
Busy day, busy busy day. Anybody in the UK can immediately surmise that this photograph wasn't taken today; haven't seen a sky like this for while, not through the mist and fog.
I always wonder where planes are off to when I look up and see scenes like this.
Thanks for dropping by
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
3
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
JackieR
ace
Lots of blue, sunny sky down here, a few scattering of fluffy clouds.
December 2nd, 2022
Dawn
ace
A nice shot of plane trails yes I stop and wonder where people are going
December 2nd, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Have had all day fog/mist here all week
December 2nd, 2022
