Previous
Next
Not Today by phil_sandford
Photo 2294

Not Today

Busy day, busy busy day. Anybody in the UK can immediately surmise that this photograph wasn't taken today; haven't seen a sky like this for while, not through the mist and fog.

I always wonder where planes are off to when I look up and see scenes like this.

Thanks for dropping by
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
628% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Lots of blue, sunny sky down here, a few scattering of fluffy clouds.
December 2nd, 2022  
Dawn ace
A nice shot of plane trails yes I stop and wonder where people are going
December 2nd, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Have had all day fog/mist here all week
December 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise