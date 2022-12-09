Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2302
Cold Morning Moon
Quick shot of the moon in the early morning, cold, sky today
Thanks for dropping by
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
13
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
9th December 2022 7:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
canon
,
cold
,
outdoor
