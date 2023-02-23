Previous
Flash of Red - Landscapes 4 by phil_sandford
Flash of Red - Landscapes 4

Amazing what you can find a couple of miles from your home.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Casablanca ace
What super starkness and reflections
February 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely reflections!
February 23rd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beuaitufl image!
February 23rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and reflections.
February 23rd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so dramatic!
February 23rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lots of drama with beautiful reflections. You were braver than me, to go further into the field to the water!
February 23rd, 2023  
